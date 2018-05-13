Makita was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Makita will make his way back to the majors to fill the spot in the bullpen that opened up when Phil Maton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right lat strain. Makita currently owns a 6.75 ERA over 16 innings in the Padres' bullpen this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories