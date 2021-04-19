Kela (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning on one hit while striking out one, receiving the win Sunday over the Dodgers.

After 5.2 scoreless innings to start the season, Kela blew the lead against the Dodgers in his previous appearance Friday. He was able to return to dominance Sunday by earning the win and lowering his ERA to 1.17. In addition, Kela recorded at least one strikeout in all of his eight relief appearances. The 28-year-old isn't currently in line for save chances, but is proving to be a solid option should any future opportunities arise.