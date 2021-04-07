Kela (1-0) struck out two batters during a 1-2-3 seventh inning as he picked up his first win if the season against the Giants on Tuesday night.

Kela entered the game in the seventh after six strong innings from Yu Darvish and quickly retired the side on 16 pitches. The 28-year-old was able to notch his first win of the new campaign after Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning to give the Padres a 3-1 lead. Kela has gotten off to a good start as he's struck out five while allowing just one hit over three shutout innings.