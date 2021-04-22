Kela was placed on the injured list with right shoulder tightness,AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Kela was roughed up on Wednesday night, as he allowed three earned runs and coughed up two home runs. This injury may well have been the cause, as he had pitched to a 1.17 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with an 11:2 K:BB across 7.2 innings prior to that appearance. Though no timeline has been given, there's a strong chance that Kela will be out beyond the minimum 10 days, as he has battled shoulder injuries in both 2017 and 2019 and has also suffered from elbow trouble throughout his career.