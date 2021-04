Kela (2-1) allowed three earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one in an inning of relief Wednesday against the Brewers. He took the loss.

Kela did not have his command today. He left the ball over the plate, resulting in a pair of sixth inning home runs by Omar Narvaez and Jace Peterson. He blew the 2-1 lead and took his first loss of the season. The reliever's ERA went from 1.17 to 4.15 after Wednesday's performance.