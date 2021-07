The Padres have selected Kopps with the 99th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Kopps was a shutdown reliever at the University of Arkansas, using the combination of a fastball and cutter to dominate the opposition. He had a 0.68 ERA in 2021, the lowest in college baseball. He was named SEC Pitcher of the Year over the likes of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.