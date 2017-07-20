Quackenbush was hammered to the tune of six runs (three home runs) over 2.1 innings of relief against the Rockies on Wednesday.

This was the second six-run outing for the reliever over his last six outings. Quackenbush owns an ugly 7.71 ERA through 25.2 innings despite never posting a mark above 4.01 in his previous three seasons. The 28-year-old is in danger of losing his spot on the major-league roster if he doesn't turn things around quickly.