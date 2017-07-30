Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Quackenbush continues to shuttle between the major leagues and Triple-A this season and will again be sent down as the Padres needed to open up two roster spots in order to activate Yangervis Solarte (oblique) and Austin Hedges (concussion) from the disabled list. Quackenbush will likely make his way back to the majors later in the season.