Yates was able to return from his minor ankle injury on Feb. 28, pitching a scoreless inning in his spring training debut.

Yates hasn't pitched again since his debut Wednesday, but there were no reports of a setback with his tweaked ankle, so he should be good to go for the rest of spring training. The 30-year-old had his ups and downs (3.97 ERA) last year, but he was able to limit baserunners (1.11 WHIP) while turning in a tremendous strikeout rate (14.0 K/9). Yates is set to serve as the primary setup man behind Brad Hand this season, making him a solid source of holds and strikeouts while theoretically being next in line for save opportunities should the aforementioned Hand suffer an injury or get traded at any point this year.