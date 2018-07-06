Padres' Kirby Yates: Available Friday
Yates was reinstated from the paternity list Friday.
Yates has appeared in 34 games for San Diego this year, posting career bests in ERA (0.79) and WHIP (0.82). He's also accumulated a 41:9 K:BB across 34 innings and will return to his role as a key setup man in the Padres' arsenal.
