Yates got the save against the Mariners on Wednesday, working around one hit to throw a scoreless ninth inning and close out San Diego's 1-0 victory. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.

Yates continues to rack up saves at a torrid clip, as this was his 12th straight successfully converted opportunity to start the season. He allowed a bloop single to Daniel Vogelbach in this contest, but was able to get Domingo Santana to ground into a game-ending double play to protect the one-run lead. He's been the best closer in baseball at the outset of 2019, as this latest easy effort gives him a 0.64 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP to go along with a stellar 20:3 K:BB through 14 innings.