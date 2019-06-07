Yates picked up the save against the Nationals on Thursday, striking out one with no walks in a scoreless ninth inning to lock down a 5-4 victory for the Padres.

Yates' phenomenal season just keeps rolling along, as he's now a perfect 23-for-23 in save opportunities. He hasn't given up a run since May 4, lowering his ERA to 0.96 and his WHIP to 0.86 to go along with a 48:8 K:BB over 28 innings.