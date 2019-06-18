Yates picked up the save against the Brewers on Monday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out the Padres' 2-0 victory. He struck out one.

Yates continued his lights-out campaign by recording his 25th save of the season, retiring the side on just 13 pitches to successfully protect San Diego's two-run advantage. He still has yet to blow a save this season, and has yielded just four earned runs in 31 innings, giving him a sparkling 1.16 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP to go along with his elite 52:8 K:BB.