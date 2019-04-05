Padres' Kirby Yates: Bags fourth save
Yates picked up the save against the Cardinals on Friday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to lock down a 5-3 victory for the Padres.
The right-hander breezed to his fourth save of the season, needing just seven pitches to set down the side in order and close out the victory for San Diego. He's off to a great start, with just one earned run in his five appearances to go along with an 8:1 K:BB, and is firmly entrenched as the go-to option at closer for the Padres.
