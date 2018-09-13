Yates gave up two hits and a run but still picked up the save against the Mariners on Wednesday, striking out one and walking none in the ninth inning to close out San Diego's 5-4 victory.

Yates made it interesting after giving up a pair hits in the ninth, including a solo homer to Kyle Seager, before eventually slamming the door and preserving the one-run victory. The right-hander now has nine saves in 10 chances on the season to go along with a 2.06 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 79 strikeouts across 56.2 innings.