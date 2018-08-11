Yates got the save against the Phillies on Friday, working around two hits to post a scoreless ninth inning and close out San Diego's 2-0 victory. He struck out two without issuing a walk.

Yates is now 4-for-4 on save opportunities this season following this scoreless effort against Philadelphia and the role seems to be all his with Brad Hand traded to Cleveland. He's sporting a 1.59 ERA and a brilliant 0.93 WHIP in his 45.1 innings of work this season.