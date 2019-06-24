Padres' Kirby Yates: Blows first save of season
Yates blew his first save of the year Sunday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk across one inning. He struck out two.
After the first batter he faced reached base thanks to a Manny Machado error, Yates allowed three consecutive hits -- a double and a pair of run-scoring singles -- before recording the first out of the inning. The right-hander proceeded to intentionally walk Josh Bell before yielding the game-tying run on an RBI-groundout from Melky Cabrera. Yates got Colin Moran to fly out to escape the inning with the game tied, though the Padres would go on to lose the game in 11 innings. Despite the rough outing, Yates is 26-for-27 on save opportunities this season and owns a shiny 1.36 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB through 33 innings, so his grasp on the ninth inning should remain firm.
