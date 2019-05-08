Yates picked up the save against the Mets on Wednesday, working around a hit and a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning and lock down a 3-2 victory for the Padres.

Yates had taken two straight losses prior to this appearance, but he was able to protect a one-run lead and bag his MLB-leading 15th save in as many opportunities, despite allowing a couple of baserunners. Those last two hiccups aside, Yates is off to a great start, as he's now sporting a 1.42 ERA and a 34:8 K:BB over 19 innings.