Yates (0-3) was charged with the blown save and suffered the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, pitching two-thirds of an inning and giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits.

Yates came on in the eighth inning and squelched a Dodgers rally by retiring Will Smith with a pair of runners on base but couldn't close out the win in the ninth. He opened the frame by giving up a double to Joc Pederson, who was subsequently thrown out at third on a fielder's choice. Unfortunately, Luis Urias couldn't handle a potential double-play groundball that may have ended the game, setting up a Max Muncy walkoff double. Despite the blown save (his third of the season), Yates remains one of baseball's most dominant closers as evidenced by his 1.18 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 14.4 K/9 and 32 saves this season.