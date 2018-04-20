Yates (ankle) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Bob Scanlan of FOX Sports San Diego reports.

The Padres optioned the struggling Luis Perdomo down to Triple-A El Paso to clear a spot for Yates as he returns from an ankle injury. Yates cleared his final hurdle in his rehab Wednesday by throwing a live batting practice session and now stands to reclaim his role as the Padres' setup man. He's been a reliable source of strikeouts in recent years, including having a 13.98 K/9 mark in 2017 and a 12.27 K/9 through five appearances in 2018.