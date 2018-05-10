Padres' Kirby Yates: Continues strong start
Yates struck out two over a clean inning en route to his fifth hold in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Washington.
The 31-year-old now owns a 0.79 ERA and 11.1 K/9 over 11.1 innings. Brad Hand has been on a roll of late, so only an injury or a rest day would open up any save opportunities for Yates. The veteran's excellent ratios and clear setup role make him a strong option in holds leagues.
