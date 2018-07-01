Yates fired a perfect inning with a strikeout en route to his 16th hold in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates.

Yates is putting up a career year in 2018, posting a 0.79 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 34 innings. Brad Hand struggled to close out the win Saturday, but his role as closer appears to be firm (outside of rare instances where the two relievers flip roles based on matchups). Yates has converted two saves this season, but he would be first in line to take over as closer if the Padres (currently sitting 11 games under .500) elect to move Hand at the trade deadline.