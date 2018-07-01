Padres' Kirby Yates: Continues to dominate
Yates fired a perfect inning with a strikeout en route to his 16th hold in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates.
Yates is putting up a career year in 2018, posting a 0.79 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 34 innings. Brad Hand struggled to close out the win Saturday, but his role as closer appears to be firm (outside of rare instances where the two relievers flip roles based on matchups). Yates has converted two saves this season, but he would be first in line to take over as closer if the Padres (currently sitting 11 games under .500) elect to move Hand at the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...