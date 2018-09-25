Padres' Kirby Yates: Converts one-out save
Yates struck out his only batter en route to his 11th save of the season in Monday's 5-0 win over the Giants.
Starter Bryan Mitchell appeared ready to record his first complete game shutout, but he loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning before giving way to Yates. The unique scenario met the minimum requirements for the closer to earn a save despite entering the game with a five-run lead. Yates has converted 11 of 12 save chances since taking over as closer at the trade deadline, making him the leading candidate to resume the role next season.
