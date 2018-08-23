Padres' Kirby Yates: Coughs up walk-off home run
Yates (4-3) took the loss and blew his first save of the year Thursday, allowing a two-run home run and striking out two in 0.2 innings in the 4-3 loss to the Rockies.
Yates saw his ERA jump from 1.82 to 2.16 after Ian Desmond took him deep Thursday. The 31-year-old righty is now 5-for-6 in save chances this season and should still have a good hold on San Diego's closer job.
