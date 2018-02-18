Padres' Kirby Yates: Dealing with ankle injury
Yates is dealing with a twisted ankle, which the Padres view as a short-term issue, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The injury could result in Yates missing a few workouts, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to face hitters shortly after the Padres open up their Cactus League schedule Friday against the Mariners. Yates looks on track to open the 2018 campaign as the top setup man to closer Brad Hand after registering 20 holds and a 14.0 K/9 rate across 56.2 innings with the Padres and Angles a season ago.
More News
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....