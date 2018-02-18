Yates is dealing with a twisted ankle, which the Padres view as a short-term issue, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The injury could result in Yates missing a few workouts, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to face hitters shortly after the Padres open up their Cactus League schedule Friday against the Mariners. Yates looks on track to open the 2018 campaign as the top setup man to closer Brad Hand after registering 20 holds and a 14.0 K/9 rate across 56.2 innings with the Padres and Angles a season ago.