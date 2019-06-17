Yates struck out two and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 24th save of the season Sunday against the Rockies.

In a high-scoring game, Yates made quick work of the final frame, throwing eight of nine pitches for strikes as he retired the side in order. Yates leads MLB relievers in saves this season and has dominated to the tune of a 1.20 ERA. Combined with his 15.4 K/9, these elements make him one of the top fantasy options at his position.