Padres' Kirby Yates: Earns 32nd save
Yates recorded a save at Dodger Stadium on Friday after allowing one hit while also striking out one batter.
Yates gave up a two-out single to Justin Turner but punched out Cody Bellinger to finish off a 5-2 victory in the ninth inning. The 32-year-old has been dominant as the Padres closer, tallying 32 saves with a microscopic 1.00 ERA and 0.82 WHIP to go with 73:9 K:BB.
