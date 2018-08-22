Padres' Kirby Yates: Earns fifth save of year
Yates struck out two in a clean ninth inning to pick up the save Tuesday against the Rockies.
Yates entered the game to protect a one-run lead in Coors Field and retired the side on 12 pitches (eight strikes) to earn his fifth of the year. Yates had allowed runs to score in his previous two outings, but even so he's still sporting an excellent 1.82 ERA on the year to go along with a 0.95 WHIP and a .190 batting average against. The 31-year-old is solidifying a firm grip on the closer role in San Diego.
More News
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Bags save against Phillies•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Strikes out two for third save of season•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: In line for ninth-inning role•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Available Friday•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Padres' Kirby Yates: Continues to dominate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...