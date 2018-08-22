Yates struck out two in a clean ninth inning to pick up the save Tuesday against the Rockies.

Yates entered the game to protect a one-run lead in Coors Field and retired the side on 12 pitches (eight strikes) to earn his fifth of the year. Yates had allowed runs to score in his previous two outings, but even so he's still sporting an excellent 1.82 ERA on the year to go along with a 0.95 WHIP and a .190 batting average against. The 31-year-old is solidifying a firm grip on the closer role in San Diego.