Yates earned the save Monday against the Dodgers. He gave up one run -- on a solo home run -- while striking out three across one inning.

Yates entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead and gave up a solo homer to Cody Bellinger, but he settled down after that and struck out the three next batters he faced to close the game out. This was Yates' first save of the season, but he is enduring a tough start to the campaign with five runs allowed in 3.1 innings across four appearances.