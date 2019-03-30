Yates posted his second save of the young season, recording two strikeouts in a 4-1 victory against the Giants.

The Padres closer entered after Evan Longoria started the inning with a solo homer. The Giants made things interesting, loading the bases with a single, walk and hit by pitch, but Yates struck out the final two batters to seal the win. Yates has converted his last nine save chances dating back to Aug. 28, and he has four strikeouts in his first two appearances of 2019.