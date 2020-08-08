Yates notched his second save of the season Friday against the Diamondbacks. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and fanning one.
Yates allowed a single to Starling Marte, who advanced to second on a throwing effort from the Padres' closer. Yates would close the door with a pop out and a liner to first, and as a result, he earned his second save of the campaign. It was only the second time in five outings this season in which Yates didn't allow a run.
