Yates was removed from Saturday's game due to an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Yates had only thrown one pitch before being lifted from the contest. No word has come forth as to what the problem is or how severe it is, but things should become clearer relatively soon. Kazuhisa Makita replaced Yates in the ballgame.

