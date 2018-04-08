Padres' Kirby Yates: Exits Saturday's bout with injury
Yates was removed from Saturday's game due to an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Yates had only thrown one pitch before being lifted from the contest. No word has come forth as to what the problem is or how severe it is, but things should become clearer relatively soon. Kazuhisa Makita replaced Yates in the ballgame.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...