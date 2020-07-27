Yates (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.

Yates entered Sunday's contest while it was tied, but after striking out Arizona catcher Carson Kelly, he allowed four of the next five runners to reach base. The two runs Yates allowed were enough to stick him with the loss, despite the Padres' comeback effort in the bottom of the ninth. It's an unusually poor outing for the 33-year-old closer, who posted a 1.19 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 60.2 innings in 2019. Both of his 2020 appearances have come in non-save situations so far.