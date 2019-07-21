Yates allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning, striking out three batters in the win over the Cubs.

Yates came in to face the Cubs' heavy hitters and made quick work of them. After striking out Javier Baez and Kris Bryant, he allowed a two-out single to Anthony Rizzo before fanning Robel Garcia to close things out. He didn't earn a save, but fantasy owners will appreciate the three punchouts while the 32-year-old lowered his ERA to a ridiculous 1.05 for the year.