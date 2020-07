Yates struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Yates retired Arizona's 4-6 hitters on nine pitches. The Padres were leading 5-1 when Yates entered for the ninth, so it wasn't a save chance, but it's good to see Yates pick up where he left off after his All-Star 2019 season (ninth in NL Cy Young voting).