Yates and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $7.0625 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Yates gets a raise of $4 million in his final year of arbitration. He could have been in line for far more in the open market after saving 41 games with a 1.19 ERA and a 41.6 percent strikeout rate last season.

