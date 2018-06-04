Padres' Kirby Yates: Gets save against Reds
Yates picked up his first save of the season on Sunday, working around three hits to record a scoreless ninth inning and close out San Diego's 6-3 victory over the Reds.
Yates got the nod for ninth-inning duties in this contest, as regular closer Brad Hand was brought in an inning early for matchup purposes with the Reds sending left-handers Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett to the plate in the frame. Hand has been solid all season, so Yates probably won't see many save opportunities outside of scenarios like this, or when Hand gets rested. That said, he's been putting up great numbers in his own right, as this outing gave him a 1.29 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a 26:6 K:BB through 21 innings this season.
