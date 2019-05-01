Yates allowed one hit and struck out two in the ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Braves.

Yates came on in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead for the Padres. Though he allowed an infield single to the first batter he faced, he struck out the next two batters he faced to erase any danger. He continues to lead the majors in saves and has now closed out 14 of the Padres' 17 wins this season.