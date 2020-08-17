Padres manager Jayce Tingler told Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Monday that Yates (elbow) will head to Texas to receive a second opinion on his injury from Dr. Keith Meister.

Yates was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after bone chips were discovered in his right elbow during an MRI. The Padres are still trying to determine the best course of action for Yates, who may need arthroscopic surgery to remove the chips. Once Yates commits to a treatment program, a timeline for his return should come into focus, but fantasy managers should prepare for him to be sidelined for a longer than the minimum 10 days. Drew Pomeranz will likely pick up most of the Padres' save opportunities while Yates is sidelined, though Emilio Pagan could also factor into the closer conversation.