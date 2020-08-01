Yates has noted mechanical adjustments he can make on the mound and remains confident in his ability despite a slow start to the season, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Yates was one of MLB's most dominant closers last season, compiling 41 saves in 44 chances while registering a minuscule 1.19 ERA and 0.89 WHIP. Things have gone much differently for the right-hander thus far in 2020, as he has been pulled mid-inning twice and given up four earned runs over 2.1 innings of work. Manager Jayce Tingler indicated that Yates will remain the closer after he nearly blew the save Friday night, though Drew Pomeranz was called upon to get the final out and earn his second save of the campaign. It makes sense for fantasy managers to hold onto Yates as long as he continues to get save opportunities, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a look at Pomeranz as well since he appears next in line for closer duties if Yates is ultimately removed from the role.