Padres' Kirby Yates: In line for ninth-inning role
Yates is set to take over the closer role following the trade of Brad Hand to Cleveland on Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
In addition to Hand, the Padres dealt Adam Cimber in exchange for catching prospect Francisco Mejia, further depleting the club's bullpen. Yates has logged a 1.43 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 39 appearances this season, to go along with a fantastic 48:11 K:BB over 37.2 innings. Since Hand served as San Diego's closer, Yates has only recorded a pair of saves in 2018, though his 16 holds are only four fewer than he managed all of last year.
