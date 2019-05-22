Padres' Kirby Yates: Keeps rolling with 20th save
Yates bagged another save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring all three batters he faced in a scoreless ninth inning to preserve a 5-2 victory for the Padres. He struck out one.
Yates simply can't be stopped at the moment, as this was his third straight game with a save to bring his total up to 20 on the season. He continues to act as the top closer in baseball to start 2019 as the Padres have been providing him with a ton of opportunities. He boasts a 1.13 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a phenomenal 44:8 K:BB over 24 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...