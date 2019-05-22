Yates bagged another save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring all three batters he faced in a scoreless ninth inning to preserve a 5-2 victory for the Padres. He struck out one.

Yates simply can't be stopped at the moment, as this was his third straight game with a save to bring his total up to 20 on the season. He continues to act as the top closer in baseball to start 2019 as the Padres have been providing him with a ton of opportunities. He boasts a 1.13 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a phenomenal 44:8 K:BB over 24 innings.