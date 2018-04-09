Padres' Kirby Yates: Lands on DL
Yates was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.
After evaluating the relief pitcher's ankle Monday, the Padres decided the issue was bad enough to send him to the DL. The move is retroactive to April 8, so he is eligible to return on the 18th. Southpaw Buddy Baumann will replace him on the active roster.
