Yates (elbow) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Yates was headed for a second opinion after bone chips were found in his right elbow, but this latest update from Nightengale gives reason to believe the right-hander may be done for the year. The team has yet to confirm this latest report. It's reasonable to expect another update on the closer in the near future.