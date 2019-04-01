Yates struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn his third save during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Yates has notched a save in each of the San Diego's three wins to start the year, striking out five in three innings of work. He recorded a 12.9 K/9 last season and was a strong closer after Brad Hand was traded. With the Padres improving, Yates should be in line for plenty of save chances in 2019.