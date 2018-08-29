Padres' Kirby Yates: Locks up sixth save
Yates recorded two outs, including a strikeout, without allowing a run to pick up the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.
Rookie starter Jacob Nix nearly went the distance, but was pulled in favor of Yates after coughing up a solo home run with one out in the ninth. The 31-year-old had been going through a bit of a rough stretch prior to Tuesday's outing -- he allowed at least one run in three of four appearances while picking up three losses in that span -- but he still has a 2.13 ERA, 12.6 K/9, and figures to have a firm grip on the closer's role.
