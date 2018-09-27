Yates fired a perfect inning with two strikeouts and a save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Yates' career year continued with his sixth consecutive save and 12th since taking over as closer after the All-Star break. The 31-year-old has been one of the bigger reliever surprises this season, posting a 2.07 ERA and 12.7 K/9 in addition to his second-half save contributions.