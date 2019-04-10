Padres' Kirby Yates: Nabs seventh save
Yates got the save against the Giants on Wednesday, working around a hit and a walk to hurl a scoreless ninth inning and close out the Padres' 3-1 victory. He struck out one.
It wasn't smooth sailing for the right-hander, who allowed the tying runs to reach base, but he worked his way out of the jam to record a game-ending strikeout and bag his seventh save of the season. While this wasn't his sharpest outing, Yates is off to a great start, as he's given up just one run in his eight appearances and has been making the most of his opportunities with the Padres playing in a lot of close games at the outset of the season.
