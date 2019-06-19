Yates gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 26th save of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

The 32-year-old just keeps motoring along. Yates has yet to blow a save this season and has only been scored upon once in his last 14 appearances, leading to an elite 1.13 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 54:8 K:BB through 32 innings.