Yates struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 34th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Phillies.

The 32-year-old continues to put up elite numbers in his first full season as a closer. Yates has converted 34 of 37 save chances while posting a 1.10 ERA and 78:9 K:BB through 49 innings, and perhaps most impressively given the long-ball madness occurring around him in 2019, he's served up only one home run all year.